    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sang Kim 

    USS Pearl Harbor

    PACIFIC OCEAN (August 24, 2021) Amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) conducts live-fire drills with the onboard close-in weapons system (CIWS) in the Pacific Ocean, Aug 24. Pearl Harbor, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 01:32
    Photo ID: 6803205
    VIRIN: 210724-N-HV010-1084
    Resolution: 6490x4329
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Pearl Habor Public Affairs [Image 48 of 48], by PO3 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARINE CORPS
    US NAVY
    DEPLOYMENT
    USS PEARL HARBOR
    LSD 52

