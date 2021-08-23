USS America conducts a fueling-at-sea with USS Charleston

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 23, 2021) Lt. Takeru Tajiri, the first lieutenant, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), oversees the fueling station during a fueling-at-sea with the littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

