    USS America conducts a fueling-at-sea with USS Charleston

    USS America conducts a fueling-at-sea with USS Charleston

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jomark Almazan 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 23, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), standby while sending over a fuel hose to the littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) during a fueling-at-sea. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts a fueling-at-sea with USS Charleston [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Boatswain's Mate
    US Navy
    USS Charleston
    USS America
    Fueling-at-sea

