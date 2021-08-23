USS America (LHA 6) Conducts a Fueling-At-Sea with USS Charleston (LCS 18)

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 23, 2021) The littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) breaks away from the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) after a fueling-at-sea. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vincent E. Zline)

