A U.S. Air Force Airman plays the ukulele for children from Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021. Ramstein is providing safe, temporary lodging for evacuees. Many service members are also volunteering to raise morale for evacuees as they await transportation to more permanent resettlement locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. William Powell)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 15:48
|Photo ID:
|6802185
|VIRIN:
|210824-F-F3261-1001
|Resolution:
|3520x1980
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Music is international language, by Lt. Col. William Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
