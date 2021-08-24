Music is international language

A U.S. Air Force Airman plays the ukulele for children from Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021. Ramstein is providing safe, temporary lodging for evacuees. Many service members are also volunteering to raise morale for evacuees as they await transportation to more permanent resettlement locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. William Powell)

