Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Music is international language

    Music is international language

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. William Powell 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman plays the ukulele for children from Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021. Ramstein is providing safe, temporary lodging for evacuees. Many service members are also volunteering to raise morale for evacuees as they await transportation to more permanent resettlement locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. William Powell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 15:48
    Photo ID: 6802185
    VIRIN: 210824-F-F3261-1001
    Resolution: 3520x1980
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Music is international language, by Lt. Col. William Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAFgEVac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT