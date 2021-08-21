Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Volleyball vs Kearney [Image 1 of 20]

    USAFA Volleyball vs Kearney

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Joi Harvey, the reigning Mountain West Freshman of the Year, goes up for an attack during the Falcons’ home exhibition game against Nebraska-Kearney, August 21, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Joshua Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 13:30
    Photo ID: 6801919
    VIRIN: 210821-F-NH566-1015
    Resolution: 3600x2396
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    This work, USAFA Volleyball vs Kearney [Image 20 of 20], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

