OCS 17-21 Officer Personnel Inspection

210825-N-ZW825-0086 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 25, 2021) An Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 17-21 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, answers a class officer’s question during the eighth-week Officer Personnel Inspection (OPI), Aug. 25. OPI measures a candidate’s knowledge about any topic eligible for inspection and checks for confidence and competence while wearing the seasonal uniform. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)

