Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OCS 17-21 Officer Personnel Inspection [Image 3 of 5]

    OCS 17-21 Officer Personnel Inspection

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Byron Linder 

    Naval Service Training Command

    210825-N-ZW825-0086 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 25, 2021) An Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 17-21 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, answers a class officer’s question during the eighth-week Officer Personnel Inspection (OPI), Aug. 25. OPI measures a candidate’s knowledge about any topic eligible for inspection and checks for confidence and competence while wearing the seasonal uniform. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 11:54
    Photo ID: 6801785
    VIRIN: 210825-N-ZW825-0086
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OCS 17-21 Officer Personnel Inspection [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Byron Linder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OCS 17-21 Officer Personnel Inspection
    OCS 17-21 Officer Personnel Inspection
    OCS 17-21 Officer Personnel Inspection
    OCS 17-21 Officer Personnel Inspection
    OCS 17-21 Officer Personnel Inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    OPI
    OTCN
    officer personnel inspection
    Officer Training Command: personnel inspection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT