SPMAGTF-CR-CC provides humanitarian relief supplies

U.S. Marines assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC), prepare boxes with humanitarian relief supplies in the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia, Aug. 24, 2021. The supplies are being sent to Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Yost).

Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021