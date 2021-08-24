Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC provides humanitarian relief supplies [Image 6 of 6]

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC provides humanitarian relief supplies

    SAUDI ARABIA

    08.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Marines assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC), prepare boxes with humanitarian relief supplies in the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia, Aug. 24, 2021. The supplies are being sent to Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Yost).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 11:45
    Photo ID: 6801761
    VIRIN: 210824-M-CH865-1006
    Resolution: 747x535
    Size: 109.93 KB
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC provides humanitarian relief supplies [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC provides humanitarian relief supplies
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC provides humanitarian relief supplies
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC provides humanitarian relief supplies
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC provides humanitarian relief supplies
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC provides humanitarian relief supplies
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC provides humanitarian relief supplies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kabul
    USCENTCOM
    humanitarian
    Afghanistan
    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force
    Afghanevacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT