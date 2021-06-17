Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRICOM hosts U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander [Image 4 of 5]

    AFRICOM hosts U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander

    BW, GERMANY

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Patrick Loch 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Lt. Gen. Smith, AFRICOM deputy commander, hosts U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, Atlantic Area commander, at Kelley Barracks, near Stuttgart, Germany, June 17, 2021. The leaders met to cement shared goals for maritime security in African waters and strengthen joint maritime operations with African partners.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRICOM hosts U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    maritime security
    U.S. Africa Command
    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area
    joint maritime operations

