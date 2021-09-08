NMCB-5's Detail Tinian supports Exercise Freedom Banner

210810-N-OU239-1004 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 10, 2021) Equipment Operator Constructionman Mekai Cross, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, guides Equipment Operator 3rd Class Baloy, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, while loading a lowboy tractor-trailer at Tinian Harbor to support Exercise Freedom Banner. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening a network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman Daniel Ryan Rushlow/Released)

