    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    NMCB-5's Detail Tinian supports Exercise Freedom Banner [Image 4 of 4]

    NMCB-5's Detail Tinian supports Exercise Freedom Banner

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    08.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210810-N-OU239-1004 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 10, 2021) Equipment Operator Constructionman Mekai Cross, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, guides Equipment Operator 3rd Class Baloy, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, while loading a lowboy tractor-trailer at Tinian Harbor to support Exercise Freedom Banner. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening a network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman Daniel Ryan Rushlow/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-5's Detail Tinian supports Exercise Freedom Banner [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1
    NCG-1

