NMCB-5's Detail Tinian supports Exercise Freedom Banner

210809-N-OU239-1001 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 9, 2021) Equipment Operator 2nd Class Robert Skinner (left) transports a triple container while Equipment Operator 2nd Class Sean Johnson, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, guides him. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman Daniel Ryan Rushlow/Released)

