210810-N-OU239-1001 TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 10, 2021) Equipment Operator Constructionman Benjamin Rengert, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, secures a triple container to a lowboy tractor-trailer to support Exercise Freedom Banner in Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands. The U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening our network of allies and partners, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman Daniel Ryan Rushlow/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 23:37
|Photo ID:
|6801101
|VIRIN:
|210810-N-OU239-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|TINIAN, MP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB-5's Detail Tinian supports Exercise Freedom Banner [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT