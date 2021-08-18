A1C Vanessa Andrews Airman of the Week

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vanessa Andrews, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health technician from Stockton, California was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of August 30 - September 3, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

