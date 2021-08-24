Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

A U.S. Marine provides security for qualified evacuees boarding a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the noncombatant evacuation operation at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA), Afghanistan, Aug. 24, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 16:03
