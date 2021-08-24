Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

A U.S. Air Force Airman guides qualified evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the noncombatant evacuation operation at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA), Afghanistan, Aug. 24, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Crul)

