Citizen-Soldiers from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue to assist in aid-relief efforts at Haiti, Aug. 22, 2021. The guardsmen have been in the country since Aug. 17 and so far have completed 11 missions which amounts to more than 66 flying hours. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 14:20
|Photo ID:
|6800369
|VIRIN:
|210822-Z-XG945-009
|Resolution:
|6263x4175
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Puerto Rico Army National Guard provides humanitarian aid in Haiti [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
