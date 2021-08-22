Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Puerto Rico Army National Guard provides humanitarian aid in Haiti [Image 9 of 9]

    Puerto Rico Army National Guard provides humanitarian aid in Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Citizen-Soldiers from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue to assist in aid-relief efforts at Haiti, Aug. 22, 2021. The guardsmen have been in the country since Aug. 17 and so far have completed 11 missions which amounts to more than 66 flying hours. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 14:20
    Photo ID: 6800369
    VIRIN: 210822-Z-XG945-009
    Resolution: 6263x4175
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puerto Rico Army National Guard provides humanitarian aid in Haiti [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Puerto Rico Army National Guard provides humanitarian aid in Haiti
    Puerto Rico Army National Guard provides humanitarian aid in Haiti
    Puerto Rico Army National Guard provides humanitarian aid in Haiti
    Puerto Rico Army National Guard provides humanitarian aid in Haiti
    Puerto Rico Army National Guard provides humanitarian aid in Haiti
    Puerto Rico Army National Guard provides humanitarian aid in Haiti
    Puerto Rico Army National Guard provides humanitarian aid in Haiti
    Puerto Rico Army National Guard provides humanitarian aid in Haiti
    Puerto Rico Army National Guard provides humanitarian aid in Haiti

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    JTFHaiti
    Haiti Relief Efforts
    Army
    National Guard
    JTFHaiti2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT