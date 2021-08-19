The Coast Guard signs CSPI agreement with San Diego State University

Rear Adm. Brian Penoyer, the Eleventh Coast Guard District commander, displays a signed memorandum of agreement with San Diego State University President, Dr. Adela de la Torre, as part of the College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative (CSPI) scholarship program in San Diego, August 19, 2021. The CSPI program is intended to help students with a desire to join the Coast Guard choose an education path that will benefit them the most during their academic and military careers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Gray)

