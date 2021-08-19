Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Michael Williams 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Senior military leaders from Angola, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Paraguay, the Philippines, and Romania attending NAVSCIATTS' Strategic Leaders International Course recently participated in a discussion on diversity and inclusion led virtually by Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield, president of the U.S. Naval War College.

    The discussion was an element to United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)'s Women, Peace, and Security Program, which is part of a national effort to promote the meaningful contributions of women into defense and security sectors around the world. Incorporating the WPS strategy into SLIC curriculum increases the opportunities for partner nation women to participate in security cooperation activities.

    SLIC is a four-week in-resident professional development curriculum designed for senior military leaders, diplomats, and senior government officials from U.S. partner nations. Leaders are introduced to systemic strategy design through introductory work in systems thinking, data analytics, design thinking, negotiation strategy, public interest communications, and the foundational values of national identify. The primary objectives of the course are to offer strategic leaders a systemic view of a complex world, an appreciation for the value of diversity, and a comprehensive set of tools for fostering cooperation.

    NAVSCIATTS is a security cooperation schoolhouse operating under United States Special Operations Command in support of foreign security assistance and geographic combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210819-N-ZM469-081 [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

