    Dover AFB students return to in-person school

    Dover AFB students return to in-person school

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Air Force member walks her kids to George S. Welch Elementary School on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 24, 2021. Local schools returned to in-person learning this year. Dover AFB is home to both Dover AFB Middle School and George S. Welch Elementary School, part of the local Caesar Rodney School District. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marco A. Gomez)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 11:17
    Photo ID: 6800036
    VIRIN: 210824-F-QD077-1054
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB students return to in-person school [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    School
    Dover AFB
    Welch
    COVID-19

