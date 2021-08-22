Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukrainian Independence Day [Image 4 of 6]

    Ukrainian Independence Day

    UKRAINE

    08.22.2021

    Members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stand at attention in formation during Ukraine’s Independence Day parade rehearsals in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 22, 2021. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence and is celebrated by millions at the nation’s capital. U.S. European Command stands firm in its unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence - as well as a stable and prosperous Black Sea Region.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Brecht)

