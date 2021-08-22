Ukrainian Independence Day

A member of England’s Royal Corps of Army Music, left, poses for a photograph with a Ukrainian civilian during Ukraine’s Independence Day parade rehearsals in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 22, 2021. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence and is celebrated by millions at the nation’s capital. U.S. European Command stands firm in its unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence - as well as a stable and prosperous Black Sea Region.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Brecht)

