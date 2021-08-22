Ukrainian Independence Day

A Ukrainian child waves for a photograph before the beginning of Ukraine’s Independence Day parade rehearsals in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 22, 2021. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence and is celebrated by millions at the nation’s capital. U.S. European Command stands firm in its unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence - as well as a stable and prosperous Black Sea Region.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Brecht)

