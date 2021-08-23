Ukrainian Independence Day

A member of the Ukrainian National Presidential Orchestra plays her Cello during a concert in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 23, 2021. The Unites States Air Forces – Air Forces Africa Band, along with partner nations Great Britain and Ukraine performed a concert for the citizens of Kyiv in celebration of Ukraine’s Independence. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence and is celebrated by millions at the nation’s capital. U.S. European Command stands firm in its unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence - as well as a stable and prosperous Black Sea Region.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Brecht)

