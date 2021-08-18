U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Thomas (left), 909th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, and Maj. Elliott Sahli, 909th ARS instructor pilot, conduct a preflight check for a KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan in support of Large Scale Global Exercise 21, Aug., 18, 2021. The U.S. joint forces remains ready to respond to the full spectrum of conflict and disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 05:01 Photo ID: 6799622 VIRIN: 210818-F-DM566-0063 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 21.62 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena flies in support of free, open Indo-Pacific [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.