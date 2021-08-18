U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Thomas, 909th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, gives a preflight briefing at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. Kadena Air Base participated in Large Scale Global Exercise 21, which is a Department of Defense exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 05:01
|Photo ID:
|6799621
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-DM566-0003
|Resolution:
|7294x4565
|Size:
|14.87 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Kadena flies in support of free, open Indo-Pacific [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
