U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Thomas, 909th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, gives a preflight briefing at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. Kadena Air Base participated in Large Scale Global Exercise 21, which is a Department of Defense exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 05:01 Photo ID: 6799621 VIRIN: 210818-F-DM566-0003 Resolution: 7294x4565 Size: 14.87 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena flies in support of free, open Indo-Pacific [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.