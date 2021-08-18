Kadena flies in support of free, open Indo-Pacific

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Destini Edmond (left), 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit guidance and control craftsman, Maj. Elliott Sahli (center), 909th Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, and Capt. Daniel Thomas (right), 909th ARS pilot, remove an engine cover from a KC-135 Stratotanker at Kadena Air Base, Japan, in support of Large Scale Global Exercise 21, Aug. 18, 2021. LSGE21 participants have the opportunity to further enhance their capability and proficiency to respond to shared challenges as part of a joint or combined effort. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

