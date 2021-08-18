Kadena flies in support of free, open Indo-Pacific

Airmen from the 18th Wing conduct a preflight checklist for a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Refueling Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, in support of Large Scale Global Exercise 21, Aug. 18, 2021. LSGE21 contributes to the security of strategic lines of communications in the Indo-Pacific region, which benefits nations across the globe.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

Date Taken: 08.18.2021
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP