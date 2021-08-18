Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena flies in support of free, open Indo-Pacific [Image 10 of 13]

    Kadena flies in support of free, open Indo-Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 18th Wing conduct a preflight checklist for a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Refueling Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, in support of Large Scale Global Exercise 21, Aug. 18, 2021. LSGE21 contributes to the security of strategic lines of communications in the Indo-Pacific region, which benefits nations across the globe.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

    Refueling
    F-35
    KC-135
    LSGE 21
    Large Scale Global Exercise

