    Kadena flies in support of free, open Indo-Pacific [Image 7 of 13]

    Kadena flies in support of free, open Indo-Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, flies into position to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan during a Large Scale Global Exercise 21 mission over the western Pacific Ocean, Aug. 18, 2021. The U.S. has the ability to operate from the sanctuary of bases across the region and projecting sustained combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 05:00
    Photo ID: 6799616
    VIRIN: 210818-F-DM566-0594
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.63 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Kadena flies in support of free, open Indo-Pacific [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Refueling
    F-35
    KC-135
    LSGE 21
    Large Scale Global Exercise

