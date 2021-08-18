Kadena flies in support of free, open Indo-Pacific

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, prepare to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan during a Large Scale Global Exercise 21 mission over the western Pacific Ocean, Aug. 18, 2021. The U.S. has the ability to operate from the sanctuary of bases across the region and projecting sustained combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

