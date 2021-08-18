Kadena flies in support of free, open Indo-Pacific

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, flies into position to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan during a Large Scale Global Exercise 21 mission over the western Pacific Ocean, Aug. 18, 2021. U.S. joint forces is the most lethal, capable, and innovative fighting force operating today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

