Kadena flies in support of free, open Indo-Pacific

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, breaks away after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan during a Large Scale Global Exercise 21 mission over the western Pacific Ocean, Aug. 18, 2021. LSGE21 contributes to the security of strategic lines of communications in the Indo-Pacific region, which benefits nations across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP