    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kadena flies in support of free, open Indo-Pacific [Image 3 of 13]

    Kadena flies in support of free, open Indo-Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, breaks away after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan during a Large Scale Global Exercise 21 mission over the western Pacific Ocean, Aug. 18, 2021. LSGE21 contributes to the security of strategic lines of communications in the Indo-Pacific region, which benefits nations across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 05:00
    Photo ID: 6799612
    VIRIN: 210818-F-DM566-0232
    Resolution: 4860x3052
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena flies in support of free, open Indo-Pacific [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Refueling
    F-35
    KC-135
    LSGE 21
    Large Scale Global Exercise

