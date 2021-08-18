Kadena flies in support of free, open Indo-Pacific

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dmitri McIntosh, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, during a Large Scale Global Exercise 21 mission over the western Pacific Ocean, Aug. 18, 2021. LSGE21 participants have the opportunity to further enhance their capability and proficiency to respond to shared challenges as part of a joint or combined effort. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

