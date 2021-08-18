A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, breaks away after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan during a Large Scale Global Exercise 21 mission over the western Pacific Ocean, Aug. 18, 2021. World events underscore the urgency to develop the multi-domain operating capability; especially in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 04:59
|Photo ID:
|6799610
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-DM566-0668
|Resolution:
|7487x4803
|Size:
|10.94 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Kadena flies in support of free, open Indo-Pacific [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
