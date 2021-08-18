A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, breaks away after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan during a Large Scale Global Exercise 21 mission over the western Pacific Ocean, Aug. 18, 2021. World events underscore the urgency to develop the multi-domain operating capability; especially in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 04:59 Photo ID: 6799610 VIRIN: 210818-F-DM566-0668 Resolution: 7487x4803 Size: 10.94 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena flies in support of free, open Indo-Pacific [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.