    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Darcy Mcatee 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    210813-N-YP246-1269 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2021) Sailors participate in a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drill in the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 02:31
    Photo ID: 6799576
    VIRIN: 210813-N-YP246-1269
    Resolution: 4910x3507
    Size: 911.64 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
