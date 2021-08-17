USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Weapons Training

210817-N-MR124-2413 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2021) Ensign Kiera Moore, from Fredericksburg, Virginia, fires an M9 pistol during a small-arms familiarization course aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77), Aug. 17, 2021. O’Kane is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
|08.17.2021
|08.23.2021 21:48
|6799491
|210817-N-MR124-2413
|4176x2609
|1.26 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
|0
|0
