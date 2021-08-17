210817-N-MR124-2074 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2021) A Sailor board Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) fires an 9mm pistol during a small-arms familiarization course. O’Kane is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 21:48
|Photo ID:
|6799484
|VIRIN:
|210817-N-MR124-2074
|Resolution:
|3897x2784
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Weapons Training [Image 6 of 6], by SN Elisha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
