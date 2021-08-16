Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Weapons Training [Image 2 of 6]

    USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Weapons Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Seaman Elisha Smith 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210817-N-MR124-1039 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2021) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) load 9mm magazines for a small-arms familiarization course. O’Kane is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 21:48
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
