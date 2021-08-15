USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

210815-N-MR124-1316 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2021) A Sailor aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) tests the quality of fuel received from Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9) during a replenishment-at-sea. O’Kane is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elisha Smith)

