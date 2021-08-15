Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 7 of 7]

    USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Elisha Smith 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210815-N-MR124-1316 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2021) A Sailor aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) tests the quality of fuel received from Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9) during a replenishment-at-sea. O’Kane is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elisha Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 20:51
    VIRIN: 210815-N-MR124-1316
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 7 of 7], by SN Elisha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    USS O’Kane
    DDG 77
    Deployment
    CSG1

