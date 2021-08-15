210815-N-MR124-1316 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2021) A Sailor aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) tests the quality of fuel received from Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 9) during a replenishment-at-sea. O’Kane is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elisha Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 20:51
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 7 of 7], by SN Elisha Smith, identified by DVIDS
