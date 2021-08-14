210814-N-MR124-1215 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) fight a simulated fire during a mass casualty drill. O’Kane is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elisha Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 19:50
|Photo ID:
|6799365
|VIRIN:
|210814-N-MR124-1215
|Resolution:
|3869x2510
|Size:
|981.79 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Conducts Mass Casualty Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Elisha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
