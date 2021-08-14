Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Conducts Mass Casualty Drill

    USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Conducts Mass Casualty Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Elisha Smith 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210814-N-MR124-1115 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) fight a simulated fire during a mass casualty drill. O’Kane is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elisha Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 19:50
    Photo ID: 6799351
    VIRIN: 210814-N-MR124-1115
    Resolution: 3455x2373
    Size: 656.5 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS O'Kane (DDG 77) Conducts Mass Casualty Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Elisha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    USS O’Kane
    DDG 77
    Firefighting
    CSG1

