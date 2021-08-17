Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Oceania Soldier Saves Child from Drowning

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Teresa Cantero 

    Task Force Oceania

    Sgt. Anthony Tunstall, assigned to U.S. Army Pacific Task Force Oceania (TF-O), saved a young boy from drowning during an enculturation training at the Polynesian Cultural Center (PCC) Wednesday, August 11.

