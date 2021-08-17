Task Force Oceania Soldier Saves Child from Drowning

Sgt. Anthony Tunstall, assigned to U.S. Army Pacific Task Force Oceania (TF-O), saved a young boy from drowning during an enculturation training at the Polynesian Cultural Center (PCC) Wednesday, August 11.
