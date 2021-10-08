Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-11 Marines teach 11th MEU about NTS kits [Image 4 of 4]

    CLB-11 Marines teach 11th MEU about NTS kits

    USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52), PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 10, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mohamud Sheikh, a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), answers questions during a class on the non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO) tracking system (NTS) kit aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Aug. 10. NTS kits assist Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU in tracking evacuees during NEO operations. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 18:13
    Photo ID: 6799289
    VIRIN: 210810-M-VW477-1054
    Resolution: 3774x2916
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: USS PEARL HARBOR (LSD 52), PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-11 Marines teach 11th MEU about NTS kits [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

