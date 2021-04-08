Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Signal Soldiers support Grecian Firebolt 2021 during CSTX at Fort McCoy [Image 28 of 32]

    Signal Soldiers support Grecian Firebolt 2021 during CSTX at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Army Signal Corps troops have an area of Fort McCoy, Wis., set up Aug. 4, 2021, to support communications for the 78th Training Division Combat Support Training Exercise 78-21-04 and for exercise Grecian Firebolt 2021. Soldiers with the 335th Signal Command (Theater) participated by providing network infrastructure for Grecian Firebolt. Grecian Firebolt is an annual training exercise that allows signal units to keep pace with communication transformations, and link communication support to identified U. S. Army Reserve Command-sponsored exercises. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, Signal Soldiers support Grecian Firebolt 2021 during CSTX at Fort McCoy [Image 32 of 32], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    CSTX 78-21-04
    Grecian Firebolt 2021

