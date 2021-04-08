Signal Soldiers support Grecian Firebolt 2021 during CSTX at Fort McCoy

Army Signal Corps troops have an area of Fort McCoy, Wis., set up Aug. 4, 2021, to support communications for the 78th Training Division Combat Support Training Exercise 78-21-04 and for exercise Grecian Firebolt 2021. Soldiers with the 335th Signal Command (Theater) participated by providing network infrastructure for Grecian Firebolt. Grecian Firebolt is an annual training exercise that allows signal units to keep pace with communication transformations, and link communication support to identified U. S. Army Reserve Command-sponsored exercises. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

