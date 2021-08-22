Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 3 of 3]

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    08.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, based out of Fort Bragg, N.C., facilitate the safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan as quickly and safely as possible from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Aug 22. The XVIII Airborne Corps has thousands of Soldiers currently deployed to Afghanistan to help evacuate American citizens and designated Afghans from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The Department of Defense is supporting the Department of State in evacuating U.S. civilian personnel, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan as quickly and safely as possible. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 15:41
    Photo ID: 6798950
    VIRIN: 210822-A-AB999-012
    Resolution: 3558x5337
    Location: KABUL, AF 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kabul
    82nd Airborne Division
    Fort Bragg
    Airborne
    Afghanevacuation

