Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, based out of Fort Bragg, N.C., facilitate the safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan as quickly and safely as possible from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Aug 22. The XVIII Airborne Corps has thousands of Soldiers currently deployed to Afghanistan to help evacuate American citizens and designated Afghans from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The Department of Defense is supporting the Department of State in evacuating U.S. civilian personnel, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan as quickly and safely as possible. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

