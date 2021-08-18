Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's strength in the U.S. Army, by the numbers

    Women's strength in the U.S. Army, by the numbers

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Crista Mary Mack 

    United States Army Center of Military History

    FORT BELVOIR, Virginia- U.S. Army Historian Maj. Sandy Knoll gazes up at a statistical display at the National Museum of the U.S. Army, a U.S. flag of toy Soldiers, representing the over 11 million U.S. Soldiers who served during World War II. Today, many years ahead of the Women's Services Integration Act of 1948 and even five years past the full integration of women into all military occupations since Dec. 4, 2015, women, all paid exactly the same as their male peers, comprise 18 percent (about 200,000) of the total strength of the Army, according to the 2020 Office of Army Demographics. (Photo by Master Sgt. Crista Mary Mack, U.S. Army Center of Military History)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 15:35
    Photo ID: 6798915
    VIRIN: 210818-A-KX398-032
    Resolution: 3544x2589
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's strength in the U.S. Army, by the numbers, by Crista Mary Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Women's equality in the U.S. Army, by the numbers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Museum
    History
    world war II
    WomensEquality
    PeopleFirst
    womensequalityday
    armyequityinclusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT