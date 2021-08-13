Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Never Lose Hope [Image 8 of 9]

    Never Lose Hope

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    After being medically discharged from recruit training for asthma in 2013, Pfc. Austin Hershberger shares his story of resilience and grit achieving his dream of becoming a United States Marine. He graduated with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, on Aug. 13, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    TAGS

    Recruit
    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    Golf Company

