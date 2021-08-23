Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company fast ropes during recruit training

    Kilo Company fast ropes during recruit training

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Yarbrough 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete fast roping as part of the company's rappel tower training Aug. 23 at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. The fast rope is designed to build the confidence of recruits in preparing them to rappel of the rappel tower. (Photo by CWO2 Bobby J. Yarbrough/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 12:38
    Photo ID: 6798627
    VIRIN: 210823-M-DE426-008
    Resolution: 3815x4856
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company fast ropes during recruit training [Image 8 of 8], by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    MCRD Parris Island
    recruit
    rappel
    Marine Corps
    training

