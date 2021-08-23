Kilo Company fast ropes during recruit training

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete fast roping as part of the company's rappel tower training Aug. 23 at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. The fast rope is designed to build the confidence of recruits in preparing them to rappel of the rappel tower. (Photo by CWO2 Bobby J. Yarbrough/Released)

